Incent (INCNT) Market Capitalization Tops $14.74 Million

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded down 71% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Over the last week, Incent has traded 12,096.1% higher against the US dollar. Incent has a market capitalization of $14.74 million and approximately $5,285.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Incent token can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000900 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Incent alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00045028 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00117724 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00072652 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.52 or 0.00254415 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000771 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,611.64 or 0.97274097 BTC.

About Incent

Incent launched on September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,426 tokens. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here. Incent’s official website is incent.com.

Incent Token Trading

Incent can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Incent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Incent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.