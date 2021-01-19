INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. Announces None Dividend of $1.99 (NASDAQ:INDT)

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) declared a None dividend on Wednesday, January 13th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 1.99 per share on Monday, March 8th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.

INDUS Realty Trust stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.85. 143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,320. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.48 million, a PE ratio of -84.20 and a beta of 1.03. INDUS Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $28.67 and a fifty-two week high of $80.35.

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

