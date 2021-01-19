Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) Receives “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.50 ($40.59) target price on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Independent Research set a €28.50 ($33.53) price target on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €28.61 ($33.66).

Get Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) alerts:

Infineon Technologies AG has a one year low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a one year high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.