Infinitecoin Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (IFC)

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Infinitecoin has a total market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $4,693.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Infinitecoin has traded 79.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Infinitecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Infinitecoin alerts:

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Infinitecoin

IFC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Infinitecoin’s official website is www.infiniteco.in.

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinitecoin (IFC) is a peer-to-peer open source cryptocurrency that is based on Litecoin (which was in turn inspired by Bitcoin), except that it will have 1142.86 times as many coins, and the difficulty with which coins are produced is adjusted more frequently. “

Buying and Selling Infinitecoin

Infinitecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Infinitecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Infinitecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Infinitecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Infinitecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.