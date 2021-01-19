Insider Buying: Tamawood Limited (TWD.AX) (ASX:TWD) Insider Buys 3,600 Shares of Stock

Tamawood Limited (TWD.AX) (ASX:TWD) insider Lev Mizikovsky bought 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$3.30 ($2.36) per share, with a total value of A$11,880.00 ($8,485.71).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$2.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.87.

Get Tamawood Limited (TWD.AX) alerts:

Tamawood Limited (TWD.AX) Company Profile

Tamawood Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides contract home construction, home design, project management, and other associated services in Australia. It is also involved in franchising and licensing operations, as well as generates and trades in renewable energy certificates associated with solar products.

See Also: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Tamawood Limited (TWD.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamawood Limited (TWD.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.