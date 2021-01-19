Insider Selling: Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) President Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) President Ryan S. Napierski sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $388,150.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 82,256 shares in the company, valued at $4,561,095.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NUS stock traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.70. The stock had a trading volume of 278,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,654. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.59 and its 200-day moving average is $50.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $59.23.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $703.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NUS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America raised Nu Skin Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nu Skin Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUS. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 94.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $233,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 73.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after buying an additional 50,212 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $2,221,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 40.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 741,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,339,000 after purchasing an additional 215,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

