Insider Selling: Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Director Sells 164,931 Shares of Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Director Glen Tullman sold 164,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.12, for a total transaction of $37,129,266.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 440,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,215,786.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of TDOC stock traded up $7.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $232.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,397,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,088,113. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.56 and a 52-week high of $253.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $204.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47. The company has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.02 and a beta of 0.30.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $288.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.54 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.13.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 150.0% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 415.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 165 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

