Insider Selling: Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) CFO Sells 300 Shares of Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 300 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $10,767.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,755 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,746.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

WLFC traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.00. 10,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,714. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $61.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.19 and its 200 day moving average is $25.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The firm has a market cap of $215.10 million, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.83.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $70.61 million for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 11.01%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Willis Lease Finance stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.09% of Willis Lease Finance as of its most recent SEC filing. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and related aircraft equipment for air carriers, manufacturers, and overhaul/repair facilities worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales.

