Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 851,951 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,671 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 2.43% of Insight Enterprises worth $64,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 11.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 2.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 268,909 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the second quarter worth $417,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 2.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 601,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,039,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the third quarter worth $28,000.

A number of research firms have commented on NSIT. B. Riley boosted their target price on Insight Enterprises from $63.50 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $79.43. The company had a trading volume of 154,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,086. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $82.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.71 and a 200 day moving average of $57.89. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.24. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Helen Johnson sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $243,406.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at $901,819.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $34,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,051 shares in the company, valued at $141,519. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,806 shares of company stock worth $2,842,873 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

