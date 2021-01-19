Insight Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Insight Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,010,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,980,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 101.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 279,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,801,000 after acquiring an additional 140,723 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PCAR stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.82. The company had a trading volume of 37,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,369. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $49.11 and a 52 week high of $95.82. The stock has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.07.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 18.63%.

PCAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Argus raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.71.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $397,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 6,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.88, for a total value of $596,661.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,414.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,558 shares of company stock valued at $9,380,111. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

