Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) had its price target upped by research analysts at BTIG Research from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.24% from the stock’s current price.

IART has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Integra LifeSciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.25.

IART traded up $1.38 on Tuesday, hitting $69.07. 5,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,970. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. Integra LifeSciences has a one year low of $34.21 and a one year high of $68.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $370.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.91 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,539 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

