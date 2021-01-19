Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Purchases New Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 5,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 12,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period.

MUB remained flat at $$117.10 during midday trading on Tuesday. 2,527,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,657,598. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.03 and a twelve month high of $118.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.27.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

