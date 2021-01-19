Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Sells 85,468 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 64.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,468 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 2.0% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $207.73. 982,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,376. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $95.51 and a 12-month high of $209.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $195.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.76.

Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.