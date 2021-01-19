Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Takes $2.67 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,667,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,426,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,414,000 after acquiring an additional 57,208 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,531,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,490,000 after acquiring an additional 313,275 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 989,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,287,000 after acquiring an additional 42,661 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 603,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 539,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,689,000 after acquiring an additional 23,532 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $131.42. The company had a trading volume of 648,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,332. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.49. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.70 and a 1-year high of $132.91.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.