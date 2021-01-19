Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (IPL) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 21st

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 21st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.

TSE:IPL traded up C$0.32 on Tuesday, reaching C$13.62. The stock had a trading volume of 608,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,083. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$12.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.03. The company has a market cap of C$5.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87. Inter Pipeline Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$5.35 and a 12-month high of C$22.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.12, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$632.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$504.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inter Pipeline Ltd. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. CSFB lowered shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$14.40.

In other Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) news, Senior Officer Bernard Perron acquired 27,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$12.40 per share, with a total value of C$343,296.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$355,468.62.

About Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO)

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

