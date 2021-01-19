Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:IPL)

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 21st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.

IPL stock traded up C$0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$13.62. The stock had a trading volume of 524,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.12, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Inter Pipeline Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$5.35 and a twelve month high of C$22.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.03.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$632.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$504.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inter Pipeline Ltd. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$14.40.

In other Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) news, Senior Officer Bernard Perron bought 27,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$12.40 per share, with a total value of C$343,296.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$355,468.62.

About Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO)

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

