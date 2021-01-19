Internet of People Trading 17.6% Higher Over Last Week (IOP)

Internet of People (CURRENCY:IOP) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Internet of People has a total market cap of $499,338.88 and approximately $2.00 worth of Internet of People was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Internet of People has traded up 17.6% against the US dollar. One Internet of People coin can currently be purchased for $0.0371 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000212 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00035536 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

Dark.Build (DARK) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00039470 BTC.

Internet of People Profile

Internet of People (CRYPTO:IOP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2016. Internet of People’s total supply is 13,770,244 coins and its circulating supply is 13,461,469 coins. Internet of People’s official website is iop.global. Internet of People’s official Twitter account is @IoP_community and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet of People is /r/IoP_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Internet of People Coin Trading

Internet of People can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet of People directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet of People should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet of People using one of the exchanges listed above.

