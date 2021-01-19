InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for InterRent REIT in a research report issued on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the year.

Get InterRent REIT alerts:

InterRent REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$7.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.19.

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$39.72 million for the quarter.

InterRent REIT Company Profile

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for InterRent REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterRent REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.