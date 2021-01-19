Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) rose 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.03 and last traded at $28.03. Approximately 7,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 356% from the average daily volume of 1,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.89.

Several research analysts have commented on ITJTY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Intrum AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Intrum AB (publ) in a report on Friday, November 20th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.58.

About Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY)

Intrum AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides credit management and financial services in Europe and internationally. The company offers credit optimization services, including credit monitoring, credit decision, factoring, and credit information services; and debt collection, surveillance, and purchase services.

