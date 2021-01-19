Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for approximately 3.3% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $10,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 28.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,858,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,156,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,622 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,163,491 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $825,543,000 after purchasing an additional 36,149 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,014,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $719,699,000 after purchasing an additional 333,534 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $371,416,000 after purchasing an additional 11,978 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 481,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,849,000 after purchasing an additional 100,614 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.28, for a total value of $4,291,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,673 shares in the company, valued at $14,786,983.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total value of $8,466,200.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $778.28. 42,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,590. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $786.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $715.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.31, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $360.50 and a 1 year high of $826.81.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Argus began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $775.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $718.11.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

