INV Metals Inc. (INV.TO) (TSE:INV) Price Target Cut to C$1.50

INV Metals Inc. (INV.TO) (TSE:INV) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for INV Metals Inc. (INV.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Shares of INV Metals Inc. (INV.TO) stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting C$0.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,531. The company has a market capitalization of C$60.08 million and a PE ratio of -9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.22. INV Metals Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.17 and a 52 week high of C$1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.55.

INV Metals Inc. (INV.TO) (TSE:INV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that INV Metals Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

INV Metals Inc, a mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal projects primarily in Ecuador. The company's principal property owns a 100% interest in the Loma Larga gold-copper-silver that consists of approximately 7,960 hectares in three contiguous concessions located in the southwest of Cuenca, Ecuador.

