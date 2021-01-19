Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Shares Sold by First Command Bank

First Command Bank decreased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.4% of First Command Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. First Command Bank owned about 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSCM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 261.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

BSCM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,790. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $23.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.78 and its 200-day moving average is $21.84.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st.

