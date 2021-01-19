Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Stock Position Increased by Insight Wealth Partners LLC

Insight Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,557,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,702,000 after buying an additional 186,413 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,710,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,195,000 after purchasing an additional 343,577 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,521,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,063,000 after buying an additional 302,995 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 861,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,822,000 after buying an additional 74,102 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.1% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 795,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,375,000 after buying an additional 159,486 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.70. The stock had a trading volume of 14,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,790. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $23.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.84.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st.

