Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) Shares Purchased by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,063 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.0% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC owned about 0.68% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 68,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 37,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000.

NYSEARCA BSJN traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $25.30. 279,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,071. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.98 and a fifty-two week high of $26.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.89.

