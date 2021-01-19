Invesco Frontier Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FRN) Shares Up 0.8%

Invesco Frontier Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FRN) shot up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.28 and last traded at $14.28. 37,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 51,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.17.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.28.

Invesco Frontier Markets ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:FRN)

Guggenheim Frontier Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/BNY Mellon Frontier Markets ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called Bank of New York Mellon New Frontier DR Index (the Frontier Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in American depositary receipts (ADRs) and global depositary receipts (GDRs) that consists of the Index or in the stocks underlying such ADRs and GDRs.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Frontier Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Frontier Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.