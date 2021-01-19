Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio (IVPU.L) (IVPU) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.50 on February 15th

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio (IVPU.L) (LON:IVPU) declared a dividend on Saturday, December 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Monday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

IVPU traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 167 ($2.18). 13,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,063. Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio has a twelve month low of GBX 104 ($1.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 189.50 ($2.48). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 160.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 148.29.

Get Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc - UK Equity Share Portfolio (IVPU.L) alerts:

About Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio (IVPU.L)

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc - UK Equity Share Portfolio (IVPU.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc - UK Equity Share Portfolio (IVPU.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.