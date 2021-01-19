Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Hedeker Wealth LLC

Hedeker Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,506,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,586,261,000 after buying an additional 4,035,330 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $700,435,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,363.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,557,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,278,000 after buying an additional 2,382,876 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 76.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,219,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,450,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 226.0% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,730,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $758,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $4.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $315.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,122,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,565,356. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $311.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.67. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $319.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.561 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

