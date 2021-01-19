Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Purchased by Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 88.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,376 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF makes up 1.5% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,695,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,778,000 after purchasing an additional 160,759 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 63,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 26,685 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 43,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 171.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 113,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 71,920 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BKLN traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $22.44. 18,133,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,109,465. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $22.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.90.

