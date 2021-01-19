Invesco S&P Financials Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWW) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Invesco S&P Financials Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWW)’s share price fell 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $70.78 and last traded at $71.00. 33,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 315% from the average session volume of 7,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.06.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.00.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Financials Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Financials Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.