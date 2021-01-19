Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) by 38.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,954 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 3.45% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PSCF opened at $52.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.89. Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $29.46 and a 52 week high of $57.32.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services.

