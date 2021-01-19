Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)’s share price was down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $50.96 and last traded at $50.99. Approximately 23 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 21,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.84.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 30.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,809,000 after acquiring an additional 39,688 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 199,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,638,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 37.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 308,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,333,000 after buying an additional 84,281 shares during the period.

