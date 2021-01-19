Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Mimecast (MIME)

Mimecast (NASDAQ: MIME) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/15/2021 – Mimecast had its price target lowered by analysts at Northland Securities from $77.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Mimecast was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $50.00.

1/6/2021 – Mimecast had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $49.00 to $62.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Mimecast was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Mimecast Limited offers cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom and South Africa. The Company offers email management services that protect the organization against spam, viruses, malware, emerging threats, and other challenges. Mimecast Limited is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

1/3/2021 – Mimecast was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $45.00.

12/22/2020 – Mimecast was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

12/16/2020 – Mimecast was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Mimecast Limited offers cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom and South Africa. The Company offers email management services that protect the organization against spam, viruses, malware, emerging threats, and other challenges. Mimecast Limited is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

12/9/2020 – Mimecast was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Mimecast Limited offers cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom and South Africa. The Company offers email management services that protect the organization against spam, viruses, malware, emerging threats, and other challenges. Mimecast Limited is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

12/8/2020 – Mimecast was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Mimecast Limited offers cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom and South Africa. The Company offers email management services that protect the organization against spam, viruses, malware, emerging threats, and other challenges. Mimecast Limited is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

MIME stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.32. 1,024,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,742. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Mimecast Limited has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $59.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 184.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $122.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.19 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,697 shares in the company, valued at $259,213.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Alex E.T. Bender sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 287,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,771,950. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter worth $49,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 3.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,859,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,488,000 after purchasing an additional 61,763 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 241.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 120.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 569,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,711,000 after purchasing an additional 311,210 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 50.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 377,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,734,000 after purchasing an additional 127,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

