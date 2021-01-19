Investment Company plc (INV.L) (LON:INV) Plans GBX 1 Dividend

Investment Company plc (INV.L) (LON:INV) announced a dividend on Friday, January 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of INV traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 282 ($3.68). The company had a trading volume of 8,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,111. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 291.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 279.11. The stock has a market cap of £13.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42. Investment Company plc has a 52 week low of GBX 243.60 ($3.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 355 ($4.64).

Get Investment Company plc (INV.L) alerts:

In related news, insider Martin Henry Withers Perrin bought 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.72) per share, with a total value of £14,677.50 ($19,176.25).

Investment Company plc (INV.L) Company Profile

The Investment Company plc is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed Fiske Plc. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the United Kingdom. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equities, preference shares, loans, stocks, and long-term debentures. The Investment Co plc was formed in 1868 and is domiciled in the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Investment Company plc (INV.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investment Company plc (INV.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.