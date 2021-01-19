Investment Partners LTD. Acquires 3,594 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Investment Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IGSB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 158.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,382,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,220,000 after buying an additional 12,509,462 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 56.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,185,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,101 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,572,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,827 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,090,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,293 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 104.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,783,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,906,000 after acquiring an additional 911,522 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGSB traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $55.08. 61,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,456,410. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.09 and a 200-day moving average of $54.99. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.21 and a 1-year high of $55.30.

