Investment Partners LTD. Acquires Shares of 1,440 Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Investment Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 540.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Evercore ISI raised Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.88.

Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.93. 19,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,470. The stock has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 999.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.04. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.37 and a 1-year high of $165.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.74. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

