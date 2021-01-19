Investment Partners LTD. Boosts Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Investment Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 301.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Investment House LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 295.6% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 28,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 21,073 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 307.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 19,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 14,849 shares in the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,172,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 550.5% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 349,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,936,000 after acquiring an additional 295,468 shares in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $12,293,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 336,188 shares of company stock valued at $24,990,497. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NEE traded up $1.02 on Tuesday, reaching $83.06. The company had a trading volume of 307,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,881,420. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.70 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.25 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.14.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

