Investment Partners LTD. Has $322,000 Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Investment Partners LTD. trimmed its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,957,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,015,000 after buying an additional 41,706 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 166,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,861,000 after acquiring an additional 22,655 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 42,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.1% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $83.02. 384,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,235,970. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.50 and its 200-day moving average is $81.18.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MRK shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.