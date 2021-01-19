Investment Partners LTD. Has $5.45 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Investment Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,304,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,101,000 after purchasing an additional 733,301 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,934,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,591 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,324,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,721,000 after buying an additional 429,470 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,667,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,360,000 after buying an additional 226,561 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,480,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,821,000 after acquiring an additional 354,747 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,771,055 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.29 and a 200 day moving average of $64.85. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

