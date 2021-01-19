Investment Partners LTD. Trims Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Investment Partners LTD. decreased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 993 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FB. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 58.2% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 280.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $118,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 878 shares in the company, valued at $244,962. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,196,981 shares of company stock valued at $327,070,745. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FB traded up $10.54 on Tuesday, hitting $261.90. 1,028,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,472,289. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.29. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The firm has a market cap of $745.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Facebook from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.49.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

