Investment Partners LTD. Trims Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Investment Partners LTD. cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 1.2% of Investment Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 589.8% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $131.56. 6,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,400. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.70 and a fifty-two week high of $132.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.03.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.