Investors Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 4,694 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,529,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024,881 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,860,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811,276 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 7,378,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,629,000 after acquiring an additional 849,491 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,858,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,431,000 after acquiring an additional 774,302 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $40,213,000.

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.92. The stock had a trading volume of 8,687,601 shares. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.06. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

