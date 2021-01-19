Investors Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV)

Investors Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 408.3% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 862.1% in the 3rd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VV traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.06. The stock had a trading volume of 334,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,711. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $100.90 and a 1-year high of $179.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.24.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

