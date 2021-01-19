Investors Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Investors Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 644.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at $44,000. 67.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $149,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,532,958.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $195,352.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,538.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 197,106 shares of company stock valued at $17,820,093. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, 140166 lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

NASDAQ AMD traded up $1.24 on Tuesday, reaching $89.45. The stock had a trading volume of 43,815,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,581,641. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.75 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The company has a market capitalization of $107.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

