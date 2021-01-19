Investors Financial Group LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Investors Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,004,000. Fullen Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $474,000. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 12,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $213.59. 519,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,213. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $110.05 and a twelve month high of $215.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.78.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

