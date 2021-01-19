Investors Financial Group LLC Has $2.14 Million Stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Investors Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF comprises 1.4% of Investors Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Investors Financial Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 130,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,599,000 after purchasing an additional 27,716 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $274,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 309.4% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 878,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,361,000 after buying an additional 664,268 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 137.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV now owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 17,903 shares during the period.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,047,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,506. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.47 and its 200 day moving average is $50.40. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $50.52.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.