Investors Financial Group LLC Has $443,000 Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,064 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 100.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $27,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 66.1% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,969,609.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCD traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $209.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,029,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,059,444. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $231.91. The stock has a market cap of $155.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.69.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on McDonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist cut their price target on McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Wedbush started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.61.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

