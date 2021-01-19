Investors Financial Group LLC Has $859,000 Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Investors Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. First Financialcorp IN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 116.9% in the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.12 on Tuesday, hitting $243.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,408,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,414. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $117.87 and a one year high of $245.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

