Investors Financial Group LLC Purchases 701 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Investors Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,693 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises about 0.8% of Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.92, for a total transaction of $928,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,994,564.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $1,082,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,000,148.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,499 shares of company stock valued at $41,301,192 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut salesforce.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $278.00 to $242.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. Barclays set a $276.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $325.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.39.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $3.62 on Tuesday, reaching $216.76. 7,627,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,368,192. The company has a market cap of $198.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $222.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

