Investors Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 87,250 Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 87,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000. Investors Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Cassava Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAVA. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,319,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,799,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,439,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 117,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

NASDAQ SAVA traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.97. 5,291,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,400,235. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.85 and its 200-day moving average is $6.77. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $13.68. The company has a market capitalization of $331.76 million, a P/E ratio of -52.25 and a beta of 1.47.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Equities analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is PTI-125, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

