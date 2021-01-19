Investors Financial Group LLC Trims Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Investors Financial Group LLC reduced its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. Corteva makes up about 2.4% of Investors Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 218.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,307,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,656,000 after acquiring an additional 896,582 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 5.2% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 159,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 7,923 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Corteva by 9.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Corteva by 10.1% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 62,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,763 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

NYSE:CTVA traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $43.53. 2,416,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,564,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $44.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.68.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 13,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total value of $469,254.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $328,982.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,386.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,306 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CTVA shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.42.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.